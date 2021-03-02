Samotics, a leading provider of AI-driven predictive analytics, today announces its new brand identity and recent investment, reflecting the organization's rapid growth into a global enterprise.

Samotics will replace Semiotic Labs as the official company name, alongside a new visual identity and website. The company has also completed a new 5 million euro funding round, signifying high confidence in its future business strategy and growth targets. The investment will be used to accelerate Samotics' expansion into the US market, expedite the rollout of new features, and further technological innovation in predictive maintenance.

In the last twelve months, Samotics more than doubled its employee headcount as its international client base expanded with the addition of leading industrial companies including Total, Henkel, Evonik and FrieslandCampina. To accommodate this growth, Samotics will soon relocate to larger headquarters.

"Samotics is working toward a future where 0% unplanned downtime will be the new norm for organizations worldwide," said Jasper Hoogeweegen, chief executive officer at Samotics. "We are passionate about helping customers achieve their goals and strive to become the leading provider in predictive maintenance globally. Samotics' new brand identity and recent investment provides a solid foundation for this. Our plans for 2021 are focused on empowering more customers across more industries with best-in-class smart asset monitoring and analytics."

This development follows a number of strategic partnerships for Samotics in 2020. Samotics' SAM4 system is now integrated into services from Schneider Electric, enabling customers across five continents to eliminate downtime, lower risk, decrease maintenance costs and reduce energy waste.

Samotics recently earned ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certification as a sign of its commitment to quality, security and customer satisfaction.

ABOUT SAMOTICS

Samotics was established in 2015 with the aim of eliminating unplanned downtime and industrial energy waste. An expert team of data scientists, software developers and technical specialists develop AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions for AC motors and rotating equipment. Our clients and partners include industry leaders such as ArcelorMittal, Nouryon, Sappi, Schneider Electric and Vopak.

