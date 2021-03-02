Altona Rare Earths Plc - Appointment of Broker

2 March 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

APPOINTMENT OF BROKER

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Elements mining projects in Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Optiva Securities Ltd ("Optiva") as broker with immediate effect.

The Company has appointed a broker at this time, in-line with its planned application to the London Stock Exchange Standard market, where it will look to raise new funds for the rare earths mining exploration work it is committed to. The Company is hopeful that the LSE listing will take place in Q2 2021.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive of Altona Rare Earths, commented, "We are delighted to welcome the team at Optiva to act as Altona's broker in this crucial stage of our development. We believe that Optiva fully meets the requirements of the Company and we are looking forward to working closely with them to obtain the levels of funding we require to execute our rare earths mining strategy in Africa."

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Company Information

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, rapid development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers.