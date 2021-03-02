PFS has been fully integrated into EML's international payments business.

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) is delighted to announce that the Prepaid Financial Services' brand has completed a seamless and disruption-free integration to become an integral part of EML's global payments ecosystem. EML is pleased to confirm that every existing contract, partnership and regulatory body certification remains unaffected.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005072/en/

PFS is now EML. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the making since PFS was acquired by EML last year, the successful transition in recent days has meant zero disruption for new and existing clients across Europe who can now experience the PFS website as the all-new EML Cardholder Portal with their pre-existing login credentials.

Tom Cregan, Managing Director Group CEO at EML, noted: "As part of our integration of PFS, we have been planning the migration of the PFS brand for the past several months, allowing us to go to market in Europe under one brand, and aligned with our OneTeam corporate value. The acquisition of PFS has been a very successful one for EML at many levels, be that financially, at a product level and from servicing customers in high-growth verticals such as digital banking, but it has been made possible by our people, who have embraced the integration from day one and have led these types of projects, so my thanks to everyone involved internally and I'm sure it will be well received in the market.'

Lee Britton, former CCO at PFS, now CEO EMEA at EML, commented: 'It's true to say that the rebrand of such an established and successful business doesn't happen overnight. In recent months, we've worked mindfully to ensure our stakeholders have been kept fully informed on the changes that are now in place. Thankfully, the brand switchover to EML was a seamless transition with no disruption to clients or cardholders, and that is down to the dedication of our hard-working team in the background. Moving forward, I am excited to bring the same level of enthusiasm and commitment I've always had for the commercial side of the business to our amazing EML EMEA team as a whole.'

With this rebranding, all payment cards currently in circulation do not need to be replaced and will work as normal until their natural expiration date.

About EML Payments Limited

At EML, we develop tailored payment solutions for brands to make their customers' lives simpler. Through next-generation technology, our portfolio of payment solutions offers innovative options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards. We're proud to power many of the world's top brands and expect to process over $18 billion in GDV in FY21 across 28 countries in Australia, Europe and North America. Our payment solutions in 27 currencies are safe and secure, easy and flexible, providing customers with their money in real-time. We know payments are complex, that's why we've made the process simple, smart and straightforward, for everyone.

We encourage you to learn more about EML Payments Limited, by visiting: https://www.emlpayments.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005072/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Richard Anderson, Group Chief Sales Marketing Officer

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML)

randerson@emlpayments.com.au

+61 458 011 203