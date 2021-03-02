Gatsby, Inc: Gatsby Website Hosting in Gatsby Cloud Powers Optimal Web Experiences

New High Performance Hosting Capability Makes Gatsby Cloud the Ideal Platform for Building, Previewing and Deploying Gatsby

BERKELEY, Calif., March 02, 2021, Inc., creators of the GatsbyJS open-source project, today announced availability of integrated Gatsby website hosting in Gatsby Cloud. The new Hosting feature in Gatsby Cloudis built on a global edge network optimized for delivering high-performance Gatsby sites. With hosting, Gatsby Cloud now provides organizations with an end-to-end platform for building, previewing and deploying Gatsby websites. Gatsby Cloud is the best environment for organizations that depend on their Gatsby website to drive web traffic, generate revenue, and deliver great visitor experiences.



To learn more about the newest Gatsby Cloud capabilities, attend the upcoming webinar "Achieving the Optimal Web Experience by Hosting in Gatsby Cloud" on March 23, 2021.

Hosting in Gatsby Cloud

The new hosting capability in Gatsby Cloud provides the highest possible performance for Gatsby sites and can be seamlessly scaled. The global edge network underpinning Gatsby Cloud, which is powered by Fastly, utilizes SSL encryption at multiple layers to deliver great digital experiences to visitors worldwide. Gatsby Cloud reduces the downtime that often comes with traffic spikes by delivering all web assets in static format on the edge while scaling seamlessly.



Deploying Gatsby websites is fast and intuitive on Gatsby Cloud. With just a few clicks, users can go from code to production with a live, custom URL. The platform uses intelligent image caching, incremental website builds, and a globally distributed edge network to dramatically reduce the time spent waiting for builds or deployments. The Previewfeature in Gatsby Cloud delivers a first-class experience for content editors, providing real-time previews of content changes. The Incremental Builds feature rebuilds only modified pages - with a typical build time of seconds - and deploys those updated pages to the global edge network immediately.

About Gatsby, Inc.

Gatsby, Inc. is the creator of GatsbyJS, the leading Jamstack frontend framework and static site generator. Gatsby lets organizations build highly performant, secure websites that can integrate data from multiple content management systems and other end points using its unique content hub architecture. Gatsby also offers Gatsby Cloudfor building, previewing, and deploying Gatsby-based websites as well as support and professional services to help organizations build modern websites using Gatsby. Gatsby is used in industries including financial services, retail, ecommerce, hospitality, SaaS, and gaming by companies including Venmo, Little Caesars, Braun, Raleigh, Quip, Figma, Meetup, Headspace, DraftKings and Nintendo. Gatsby, Inc. is funded by Index Ventures, CRV and Trinity Ventures. Visit www.gatsbyjs.comto learn more.

