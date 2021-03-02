Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Tryg A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights and new shares in a temporary ISIN

Subscription rights in Tryg A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 March 2021. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060636678 (TRYG) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061534450 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Tryg, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 7:6 Shareholders of shares in Tryg A/S will be allocated 7 pre-emptive rights for each existing share. 6 pre-emptive rights will entitle the shareholder to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in subscription 4 March - 17 March 2021 rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 218597 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: TRYG T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admittance to trading and official listing of new shares in a temporary ISIN As of 4 March 2021, new temporary shares will be admitted to trading and official listing in a temporary ISIN. Symbol is "TRYG N". Admittance to conditional trading Pursuant section "Terms and conditions of the Offering" (sub-section Underwriting and Underwriting Agreement) in the prospectus published by Tryg A/S, the Underwriting Agreement includes conditions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until registration of the new shares with the Danish Business Authority. Therefore, trading of new temporary shares in the temporary ISIN DK0061534534 will be conditional. Tryg A/S is to publish an announcement no later than 25 March 2021 confirming final completion of the offering and hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook 218730 will be added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until merger of shares in the temporary ISIN with shares in the permanent ISIN. ISIN: DK0061534534 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Tryg Nye ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 352,505,989 shares (DKK 1,762,529,945) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription period (both days incl.): 8 March - 19 March 2021 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price, new shares: DKK 105 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 218730 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: TRYG N ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 ------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=843942