Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Tryg A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights and new shares in a temporary ISIN

Subscription rights in Tryg A/S will be admitted to trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 March 2021. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0060636678 (TRYG) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:                      DK0061534450                                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                      Tryg, T-ret                                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proportion:                7:6                                                  
                           Shareholders of shares in Tryg A/S will be allocated 
                            7 pre-emptive rights for each existing share.       
                           6 pre-emptive rights will entitle the shareholder to 
                            subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription 
                            price                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in subscription      4 March - 17 March 2021                              
 rights (both days                                                              
 included):                                                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:              218597                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook Code:            TRYG T                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no        OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no              MiFID II tick size table                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code                   XCSE                                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Admittance to trading and official listing of new shares in a temporary ISIN

As of 4 March 2021, new temporary shares will be admitted to trading and
official listing in a temporary ISIN. Symbol is "TRYG N". 



Admittance to conditional trading

Pursuant section "Terms and conditions of the Offering" (sub-section
Underwriting and Underwriting Agreement) in the prospectus published by Tryg
A/S, the Underwriting Agreement includes conditions according to which the
Offering can be withdrawn until registration of the new shares with the Danish
Business Authority. Therefore, trading of new temporary shares in the temporary
ISIN DK0061534534 will be conditional. Tryg A/S is to publish an announcement
no later than 25 March 2021 confirming final completion of the offering and
hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. 



In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook 218730 will be added a note
code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until merger of shares in
the temporary ISIN with shares in the permanent ISIN. 



ISIN:                                   DK0061534534                          
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                                   Tryg Nye                              
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume:                                 352,505,989 shares (DKK 1,762,529,945)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                             DKK 5                                 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period (both days incl.):  8 March - 19 March 2021               
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price, new shares:         DKK 105                               
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                           218730                                
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                             TRYG N                                
------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Market Segment / no  OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15
-------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no        MiFID II tick size table                
-------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code             XCSE                                    
-------------------------------------------------------------









For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=843942
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
