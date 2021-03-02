nCino, Inc.: nCino Advances EMEA Presence

Seasoned industry executive Jennifer Geary appointed as General Manager, EMEA

Cloud-based digital banking provider launches German subsidiary, nCino Germany GmbH

LONDON, March 02, 2021to advance the digital transformation of German financial institutions.



"I am extremely excited to be joining nCino at such a pivotal moment for the European financial services industry," said Jennifer Geary, General Manager, EMEA at nCino. "Having spent the majority of my career working in finance and technology, I look forward to using my experience to help financial institutions further adopt digital banking services as necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving client preferences. nCino's culture and proven success record of delivering measurable and meaningful resultsto financial institutions across the globe were major draws for me, and I hope to make a positive and lasting impact on the industry in this role."

Based in London, Geary is responsible for nCino's full European functions, spearheading business expansion across the continent and into Africa and the Middle East. Geary has more than 20 years of experience in finance, technology, risk and legal, across diverse industries from financial services to not-for-profit. Prior to nCino, she was the Chief Risk and Operations Officer at Asto UK. She also spent 13 years in Barclays plc, initially in investment banking, followed by wealth management and finally as Chief of Staff to the Group General Counsel. She holds a B.Comm from University College Dublin and a Masters in Accounting from the Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business.

Geary's appointment coincides with the launch of nCino Germany GmbH. The subsidiary was established to more locally meet the growing demands of financial institutions in Germany looking to modernise and improve their ability to innovate while reducing costs and keeping pace with changing regulations and client needs. Newly appointed in-country lead Jens Treskatiswill help scale nCino's German operations.



With offices in London, Melbourne, Sydney, Toronto, Tokyo and Salt Lake City in addition to its worldwide headquarters in Wilmington, N.C., U.S.A., nCino currently works with more than 1,200 financial institutions ranging in size from large, international organisations to smaller neo and challenger banks. Built by bankers for bankers, nCino provides financial institutions with a flexible, digital, end-to-end platform that can help provide cost savings, improve portfolio quality, monitor risk, and cope with regulation demands.

nCino's CEO Pierre Naudé added, "The EMEA market plays an extremely important role in the future of nCino's business and Jennifer is perfectly placed to take the helm of the operation; we're very excited to have her join the team. Over the last twelve months and following our IPO in July, we have matured our position in the cloud banking market globally, and began working with financial institutions in new countries who are now experiencing the benefits of nCino. As such, we're pleased to formally commence operations in Germany while advancing our presence across the entire European continent in a commitment to support even more financial institutions through innovation, reputation and speed."

