Quetzal Capital Plc - Appointment of Peterhouse, Fundraising and Board Changes

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310 (AS AMENDED). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

2 March 2021

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

Appointment of Peterhouse Capital as Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker

Fundraising

Board Changes

Change of Corporate Adviser

The Company is pleased to announce that Peterhouse Capital Limited has been appointed as the Company's AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

Fundraising

The Company also announces that it has raised gross proceeds of £431,750 through the placing of 61,678,572 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each, at a price of 0.7p per share (the "Placing"). The placing was conducted with a range of new investors including the entrepreneur Chris Akers who will hold 8,839,286 ordinary shares, representing 9.4% of the issued share capital on completion. Peterhouse acted as corporate broker to the Placing.

Application will be made to admit the placing shares to trading on AQSE Growth Market, which is expected to occur on or about 8 March 2021.

Board Appointment

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of John Edward Taylor as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

John's most recent focus has been on assisting small cap listed companies with their development. Prior to this, he spent 18 months working in private equity backed portfolio companies, driving operational turnaround initiatives and implementing costing systems. He spent over 20 years in the Army Air Corps, leaving in 2015 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

John's is currently a non-executive director of BrandShield Systems Plc, an AIM quoted technology investment company which recently concluded an RTO transaction with Two Shields Investments Plc. He is also the non-executive Chairman of Asimilar Group plc, an AIM listed investing company focused on investing in high growth potential companies in the disruptive tech space. Until July 2019, John was also a director of Bidstack Group Plc, the AIM quoted native in-video game advertising company which delivers programmatic digital advertising utilising big data analytics to deliver relevant advertising. John assisted to RTO transaction between Bidstack and KIN Group Plc.

John is also a non-executive Director of AIM quoted Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a company seeking to re-establish an interest in a mineral sands licence in Mozambique and was a non-executive director of Sabien Technology Group plc, an AIM quoted provider of energy reduction technologies.

Board Resignation

The Company further notes that Mark Jackson has resigned as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. The Board wishes to thank him for his contribution to the Company. As part of Mr Jackson's resignation, he will be paid a cash sum of £22,066, being a loan Mark made to the Company. Further, another outstanding convertible loan note of £17,500 provided by Mark, will convert into 5,833,333 ordinary shares at a price of 0.3p, in full and final settlement of this outstanding convertible loan note. Following the loan conversion and Placing, Mark will be interested in 9,893,333 Ordinary Shares, representing 10.49% of the enlarged issued share capital.

Simon Grant-Rennick has also agreed to convert his convertible loan note of £17,500 into 5,833,333 new Ordinary Shares. Simon is also investing £20,000 into the Placing. As a result of the transaction Simon Grant-Rennick's beneficial interest in the ordinary shares of the Company will increase to 11,190,476 ordinary shares, representing 11.86% on the enlarged issued share capital. Of these ordinary shares, 8,333,333 Ordinary Shares will be held in Alpha Corporate Services, a company Simon is an adviser to, but has no beneficial interest, and 2,857,143 ordinary shares will be held in his own name.

Further information on John Edward Taylor (aged 49):

John Taylor has participated in the placing and will have an interest of 2,500,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 2.65 % of the Company's issued share capital.

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Asimilar Group plc AS Group Ventures Limited BrandShield Systems plc Bidstack Group plc IM Minerals Limited Sabien Technology Group plc Low 6 Security Trustee Ltd Pathfinder Minerals plc Ugly Panda LLP

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding John Taylor, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Simon Grant-Rennick, Executive Chairman, said:

"We are delighted to have concluded this placing which will give the Company added funds to pursue its strategy. We are delighted to welcome a strong calibre of shareholders on to the share register who will assist us as we look to drive real value for shareholders going forwards. I would also like to thank Mark Jackson for his pivotal influence and unswerving commitment to the Company to date and welcome John Taylor to the Board."

Following the issue of the 61,678,572 placing shares and the conversion of the convertible loan notes, referred to above, the Company will have 94,354,068 ordinary shares in issue.

The above figure of 94,354,068 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Simon Grant-Rennick: +44 7973 253 124

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Allie Feuerlein

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930