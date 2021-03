XP Power reacted quickly to pandemic-related disruption early in 2020, so well positioned to benefit from a sustained uptick in orders as COVID-19 generated demand for critical care equipment and semiconductors. The company reported a record year for revenue and earnings while reducing net debt; the dividend was reinstated from Q220 as visibility improved. Despite expecting demand to normalise, XP still expects growth in underlying revenues in FY21.

