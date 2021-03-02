Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
“Special Situation”, Di., 2.3.2021: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der Mega-Rollout…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 Ticker-Symbol: ERCB 
Tradegate
02.03.21
10:50 Uhr
10,660 Euro
-0,020
-0,19 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,66010,67510:54
10,66010,67010:53
PR Newswire
02.03.2021 | 10:03
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jan Frykhammar, Former Ericsson CFO and CEO, Joins Celltick as Chairman

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltick, the world's largest cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning systems (PWS), has appointed Jan Frykhammar as its new Chairman of the Board. Jan brings 30 years of experience in telecom and tech, holding a variety of positions within Ericsson, culminating with CFO and interim CEO. Currently Jan serves on several company boards as chairman and non-executive director mainly within telecom and technology industries. Alongside the normal board role Jan will assist Celltick in executing its ambitious growth strategy in Europe and the rest of the world.

(PRNewsfoto/Celltick)

Today, Celltick is focusing its efforts in assisting mobile operators and governments in Europe meet the requirements of Article 110 in the legislation of the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC), mandating all member states to deploy a mobile public warning system by June 2022.

Jan Frykhammar, Chairman of Celltick, said: "I am excited to join Celltick, which is in a forefront position to take advantage of the growing demand for public warning systems. I like the company spirit, technology, and its superior products. The company's products are in the business of 'doing good' and help save lives and I am eager to forge forward with many new accomplishments."

Celltick's CEO Ronen Daniel said: "We're very happy to welcome Jan on board. Together with Jan's invaluable experience, expert knowledge and fresh outlook we look forward to achieving many new successes and milestones together."

About Celltick

Celltick is the world's largest cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning Systems (PWS) and Mass Notification Systems. Its CBC (Cell Broadcast Center) has been adopted by over 70 mobile operators worldwide, delivering alerts globally to more than 1 billion users daily. Beyond cell broadcast, Celltick's MAGEN (Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notifications) suite of products allows alerts dissemination across multiple channels including Location-Based SMS, native and SIM apps, as well as non-mobile media, all from its MAGEN Command Post.

For more information please contact:
Liza Sofer,
Marketing Manager,
lizas@celltick.com

www.celltick.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446596/Celltick_Logo.jpg

ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.