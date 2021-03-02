Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021
“Special Situation”, Di., 2.3.2021: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der Mega-Rollout…
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2021 | 10:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Annual Report 2020 published

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
March 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Annual Report 2020 published

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2020. Vaisala's Annual Report 2020 includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement, disclosure of non-financial information as well as sustainability information reported according to the GRI (Global Reporting Initiatives) Standards Guidelines. The Annual Report is available on the company's website at vaisala.com/annualreport. The Remuneration Report 2020, published on February 19, 2021, is available on the company's website at vaisala.com/investors.


Additional information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

Attachment

  • Vaisala annual report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/672d4d63-4f50-4368-8aab-7d4206bca49d)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
