Valmet to supply coated board and fine paper making lines and a line for chemi thermo mechanical pulp production (BCTMP) to Fujian Liansheng in China

Valmet will supply a folding boxboard making line (BM 1), a fine paper making line (PM 3) and a bleached chemi thermo mechanical pulp (BCTMP) production line to Liansheng Pulp & Paper (Zhangzhou) in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China. The lines will be delivered to a new greenfield mill in Zhangzhou, which will eventually have a total pulp and paper capacity of 3.9 million tonnes annually. The start-ups of BM 1, PM 3 and BCTMP line are scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.

The orders of BM 1 and PM 3 are included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2021. The order of BCTMP line was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2020.

The values of the orders will not be disclosed. The orders similar to delivery scopes of BM 1 and PM 3 add up to around EUR 190-220 million, and the value of an order similar to the delivery scope of the BCTMP line is typically around EUR 10-20 million.

"Valmet was chosen to be the supplier for BM 1, PM 3 and BCTMP line due to their smaller environmental impact, low operation cost, good reference mills and our good long-term cooperation. We valued highly the fact that Valmet has a strong reference base for both coated board and paper making lines, one example being the successfully started-up PM 10 of Fujian Liansheng. For the BCTMP, this is our first BCTMP plant and it will have a very large capacity. Prior to this investment, we did a lot of investigation in concept selection and technical evaluation," says Rongjun Xue, Vice General Manager, Liansheng Paper.

"For the BM 1 and PM 3 lines, Valmet energy-efficient technology and good references, such as the market benchmark machine of Ningbo PM 4, were definitely key aspects in Liansheng's decision. We had lots of discussions with the customer, including raw material types, final product properties, future considerations for pulp and paper balance as well as chemical and energy balance. Our BCTMP solution fits to customer's needs from all aspects and the state-of-the-art concept with low operating costs helps them to secure their competitive position in the future market," says Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet.

The site at Zhangzhou, where the new greenfield mill will eventually have a total pulp and paper capacity of 3.9 million tonnes annually.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery for BM 1 and PM 3

Valmet's delivery for both BM 1 and PM 3 will include a large number of Valmet Conical Refiner Conflo refiners to achieve better refining results for virgin fibers. The delivery for BM 1 will include a high-speed coated board making line from broke collection to a reel and winders. The three-layer base board will have four coating layers applied by OptiCoat Jet coating stations followed by a number of OptiDry Coat air drying units, OptiDry Chill web cooling and an OptiCalender Soft calender to achieve very high-quality surface properties. Valmet's delivery for PM 3 will include a high-speed fine paper making line from broke collection to a reel and winders.

Both machines will have a wide scope of board machine process ventilation systems with OptiAir Hood high-humidity hood and OptiAir Recovery heat recovery system. The similarities continue after reeling, which is followed by transfer rails, OptiCart Stream parent roll cart, and two OptiWin Drum two-drum winders will provide safe and high-capacity parent roll handling and winding.

The deliveries will include a wide range of automation solutions with Valmet DNA automation system for machine controls as well as runnability and condition monitoring, web monitoring and web inspection systems and Valmet IQ quality management solution. The delivery for PM 1 is further complemented with Valmet RM3 retention measurement and Valmet WEM wet end analyzer. The deliveries will also include comprehensive Valmet Paper Machine Clothing, spare parts and consumables packages.

The 8,850-mm-wide (wire) board machine (BM 1) will produce folding boxboard grades with a basis weight range of 210-350 g/m2 and design speed of 1,400 m/min. The daily capacity will be over 4,100 tonnes. The 11,150-mm-wide (wire) paper machine (PM 3) will produce high-quality wood-free uncoated (WFU) with a basis weight range of 50-100 g/m2 and design speed of 1,800 m/min. The daily capacity will be over 1,800 tonnes.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery for BCTMP

The Valmet BCTMP line is integrated to the folding box board making line. Valmet's delivery includes the main equipment for the BCTMP line including the world leading RGP CD-82 refiners and TwinRoll wash press technology. The delivery scope covers engineering, procurement and site supervision (EPS). Training, site services and corresponding spare parts are also a part of the scope.

Information about the customer Fujian Liansheng

Fujian Liansheng Paper Co., Ltd. is a leading modern papermaking enterprise integrating product development, waste paper recycling, waste paper pulping, papermaking, sales, and logistics. The company is located in the Zhangzhou Taiwanese Investment Zone, which is adjacent to Xiamen. It has more than 2,300 employees, covers an area of more than 100 hectares (or 1,500 Chinese mu), and produces 2.6 million tonnes of packaging paper annually.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Xiangdong Zhu

Area President

China

Valmet

tel. +86 13801795775

Jari Vähäpesola

President

Paper business line

Valmet

tel. +358 40 558 6555

Lars Eriksson

Global Technology Manager

Mechanical Pulping

Pulp and Energy business line

Valmet

tel. +4660165445?

