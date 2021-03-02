Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: PrestoDoctor Expands Cannabis Telemedicine Service to Iowa

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) is proud to announce that PrestoDoctor - the #1 patient-rated medical cannabis telemedicine service - now offers its online medical cannabis card service to patients in the state of Iowa.

Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor has provided experienced and compassionate telemedicine care to more than 100,000 patients in seven states and is pleased to begin offering the same quality of service to patients in Iowa.

PrestoDoctor COO Rob Tankson said, "Our trusted telemedicine portal is ready to provide Iowa medical cannabis patients with easy and confidential access and education via an online appointment with a knowledgeable licensed medical doctor."

"PrestoDoctor started its 2021 rollout with Iowa, a new market that should produce substantial appointments and increasing revenues," said Cannabis Sativa CEO David Tobias. "As the medical need for cannabis continues to be available in more states, PrestoDoctor will be there to help patients by connecting them to compassionate and knowledgeable doctors."

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor by tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Illinois and now Iowa. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with nearly 15,000 5-star reviews.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor®, GK Manufacturing & Packaging, Wild Earth Naturals®, and iBudtender. The Company licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand.

