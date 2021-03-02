AE Solar will open a new 1 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility in Turkey at the end of April under a joint venture with U.S.-based Energate Corp.The new 1 GW factory will be located in Kayseri, Central Anatolia, Turkey, and will use 166 mm, 182 mm and 210 mm solar cells to produce PV modules featuring between five and 12 busbars. AE Solar says that with an annual capacity of over 1 GW planned by the end of 2021 in Europe, adding to the 500 MW of capacity it already has operating in Georgia, it will be the biggest solar module manufacturer outside of China. Taking into account its third facility, ...

