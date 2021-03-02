The "Hepatorenal Syndrome (CRC) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS)-Epidemiology Forecast 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) Epidemiology

The Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) epidemiology segmented as the Total Incident Cases of Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS), Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS), Type-specific cases of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS). The report includes the Incident scenario of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Country Wise- Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The total Incident population of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) Associated in 7MM countries was estimated to be 282,616 cases in 2020 and expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.24% for the study period i.e. 2017-2030.

As per the estimates, Germany has the highest Incident population of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS)

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Incident population of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS). On the other hand, Italy had the lowest number of cases as 11,861 cases in 2020

Scope of the Report

Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns

Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS)

The report provides the segmentation of the Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) epidemiology by Incident Cases of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) in 7MM

The report provides the segmentation of the Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) epidemiology by Etiology -specific Incident Cases of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) in 7MM

Report Highlights

10-year Forecast of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS)

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Type-specific Incidence of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS)

KOL Views

We interview KOLs, and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population about Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS)?

What are the key findings of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients with Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow by 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS)?

What are the currently available treatments for Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS)?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) in 2030

3. Executive Summary

4. Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Symptoms

4.3. Etiology and Risk Factors

4.4. Pathophysiology

4.5. Precipitating Factors

4.6. Classification and Diagnosis Criteria of Hepatorenal Syndrome

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

6. Country-wise Epidemiology of Hepatorenal Syndrome: 7MM

7. Assumptions and rationale

7.1. Total Incident Cases of Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) in 7MM

7.2. The United States

7.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) in the United States

7.2.2. Diagnosed Incidence of Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) in the United States

7.2.3. Type-specific Incidence of Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) in the United States

7.3. EU5 Countries

7.3.1. Germany

7.4. France

7.5. Italy

7.6. Spain

7.7. United Kingdom

7.7.4. Japan

8. Appendix

