Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (OTC: TCNAF) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") has increased its cultivation capacity by 300%, enabling it to effectively triple production of its most profitable and in-demand product: exotic indoor flower. With this increased cultivation capacity, Lyfted Farms - hailed in the industry for its premium genetics and seasoned team of master cultivators - can now meet consumer-driven demand in Northern California while expanding into the sizable Southern California home containing over 23,000,000 residents.

"We literally cannot keep up with demand as the vast majority of shipments are selling out within days of landing on retail shelves," said Alan Applonie, General Manager for TransCanna subsidiary, Lyfted Farms. "We have been waiting for the right time to enter the Southern California market but needed this increase in cultivation capacity to effectively build and preserve our reputation for unwavering quality and reliability with our retailers and consumers," said Mr. Applonie.

In addition to increasing output, the strategic location of the Company's new Daly facility in Modesto, California, takes full advantage of California's lowest industrial electrical costs per kilowatt-hour.

"Electricity is the largest direct cost for indoor cultivation so the location of our new facility gives us a massive competitive cost advantage that will increase our margins and empower us to offer consumers the best products at the most competitive prices," said Bob Blink, CEO of TransCanna.

The additional cultivation rooms coming online within the Daly facility also unlock Lyfted Farms' ability to leverage its multi-decade relationships within the industry. The expansion in cultivation capacity opens the door for collaboration with other dominant California cannabis lifestyle brands. Ensuing co-branding efforts (soon to be revealed) will be powerful and will impact all meaningful cannabis market segments within the state.

The new developments represent significant strides in TransCanna's mission to establish itself as California's leading cannabis conglomerate.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

