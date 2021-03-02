Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Kursrelevant!? 300%-Steigerung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 Ticker-Symbol: 2VO 
Tradegate
02.03.21
09:22 Uhr
28,620 Euro
+0,060
+0,21 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,72028,78011:14
28,73028,77011:14
PR Newswire
02.03.2021 | 10:51
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet cancels the Annual General Meeting from Tuesday, March 23, 2021

HELSINKI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the rapidly deteriorating COVID-19 pandemic status in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the announcement by the Finnish Government on February 25, 2021 of new stricter restrictions and recommendations, the Board of Directors of Valmet has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting from Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Valmet will convene the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the temporary legislative act 677/2020, shortly after the publication of this stock exchange release.

VALMET OYJ

Board of Directors

Further information, please contact:

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3173 830

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-cancels-the-annual-general-meeting-from-tuesday--march-23--2021,c3298647

VALMET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.