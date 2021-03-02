Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021
02.03.2021 | 10:58
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New directorship notification

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New directorship notification 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New directorship notification 
02-March-2021 / 09:26 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14 
 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC.  announces that Helen Jones, a non-executive 
director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Virgin Wines UK PLC, which was admitted to 
trading on AIM on 2 March 2021. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
02 March 2021 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:          FSTA 
LEI Code:      213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.:  94582 
EQS News ID:   1172313 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 04:26 ET (09:26 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
