Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New directorship notification 02-March-2021 / 09:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14 In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. announces that Helen Jones, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Virgin Wines UK PLC, which was admitted to trading on AIM on 2 March 2021. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 02 March 2021 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: RDN TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 94582 EQS News ID: 1172313 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

