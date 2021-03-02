Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Kursrelevant!? 300%-Steigerung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.03.2021 | 11:09
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 2

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJanuary 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st January 2021US$ 3.74

JZCP's NAV at 31 January 2021 is $3.74 per share ($3.81 at 31 December 2020), the decrease in NAV per share of (7) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (3) cents, expenses and finance costs of (2) cents and net foreign exchange losses of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st January 2021:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments416,019
Cash and Cash equivalents68,105
Other Receivables17
Total Assets484,141
Liabilities
ZDP shares - Maturity date - 1st October 202272,669
CULS - Maturity date - 30th July 202151,496
Senior debt facility - Maturity date - 12th June 202169,162
Other payables1,324
Total Liabilities194,651
Net Assets289,490
Number of Ord Shares in issue at period end77,474,175
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$3.74

Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.