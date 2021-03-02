JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJanuary 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st January 2021 US$ 3.74

JZCP's NAV at 31 January 2021 is $3.74 per share ($3.81 at 31 December 2020), the decrease in NAV per share of (7) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (3) cents, expenses and finance costs of (2) cents and net foreign exchange losses of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st January 2021:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 416,019 Cash and Cash equivalents 68,105 Other Receivables 17 Total Assets 484,141 Liabilities ZDP shares - Maturity date - 1st October 2022 72,669 CULS - Maturity date - 30th July 2021 51,496 Senior debt facility - Maturity date - 12th June 2021 69,162 Other payables 1,324 Total Liabilities 194,651 Net Assets 289,490 Number of Ord Shares in issue at period end 77,474,175 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $3.74

Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com