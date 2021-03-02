Edgehog secured the funds from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). The special glass is hydrophobic and is claimed to be able to reduce the accumulation of dust and residue, thus reducing the need for maintenance.From pv magazine France Montreal-based start-up Edgehog Advanced Technologies, which has developed an omnidirectional anti-reflective glass for solar panels, has secured US$2.5 million in financial support from Sustainable Development Technologies Canada (SDTC). "We are delighted to announce the launch of our project to scale up our technology," the company said in a statement. ...

