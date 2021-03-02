The solar plant is planned to be built in southwestern Kosovo and to come online next year.Kosovo's grid operator KOSTT has revealed that a 150 MW solar park will be built soon, in the municipality of Gjakova, in the southwestern part of the country. The CEO of KOSTT, Mustafa Hasani, and the director of Solar Energy Group Europe sh p k, Egbert Schnuse, signed, this week, an agreement for the grid connection of the solar plant, which is planned to be connected to the 110 kV transmission network through a new 110 kV line with a length of about 6.5km, the network operator said in a statement. The ...

