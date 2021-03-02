Moody's ESG Solutions Group announced today that Moody's affiliate V.E has provided a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on Toyota Motor Corporation's Woven Planet Bond Framework, an inaugural sustainability bond in the Japanese automotive sector. The framework which V.E considers aligned with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles and Sustainability Bond Guideline will finance safety technologies, assisted mobility vehicles, clean transportation, and renewable energy intiatives. The framework's objectives aim to contribute to multiple Sustainability Development Goals that improve the safety, accessibility and sustainability of transportation.

"In our assessment, the bonds issued via this framework will make a 'robust' contribution to sustainability objectives," said Juliette Macresy, Executive Director for Sustainable Finance at V.E. "We see significant and consistent evidence that the proceeds will be allocated to projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from Toyota's vehicles. The projects include manufacturing zero-emission vehicles, acquiring renewable energy, and ensuring that vehicles are equipped with advanced safety features to protect drivers and pedestrians. We expect continued momentum towards sustainability in the automotive sector to meet increasing global regulatory requirements and to support the drive towards sustainable and safe mobility."

V.E's SPOs on sustainability credentials help market participants secure financing through sustainable bonds and loans, strengthen issuers' and projects' credibility, and give investors confidence. To date, V.E has provided more than 300 SPOs including award-winning and pioneering missions on sustainable financing operations, with over 30 from the Asia Pacific region.

V.E's SPO on Toyota Motor Corporation's Woven Planet Bond Framework is available here: https://vigeo-eiris.com/toyota_spo_sustainability_bond/

ABOUT MOODY'S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody's ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody's data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

Moody's ESG Solutions Group includes V.E and Four Twenty Seven, both affiliates of Moody's. For more information visit Moody's ESG Climate Risk hub at www.moodys.com/esg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005564/en/

Contacts:

Moody's ESG Solutions:

Lisa Stanton

MD-Global Sales Lead/ESG

+1 (415) 874-6000

Lisa.Stanton@moodys.com

Media inquiries:

Julian Knapp

VP, Communications

+44 (207) 772-1967

Julian.Knapp@moodys.com