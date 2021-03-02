Anzeige
02.03.2021
WKN: 929183 ISIN: FI0009008098 Ticker-Symbol: 0BE 
02.03.21
08:04 Uhr
0,300 Euro
+0,003
+1,01 %
02.03.2021 | 12:05
Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with Statsbygg

Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with Statsbygg

Dovre Group Plc Press Release March 2, 2021 at 1 pm

Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with Statsbygg


Dovre Group Consulting has been awarded a frame agreement with Statsbygg to supply cost-benefit analyses for governmental building projects in Norway. The analysis will include environmental impacts study of the buildings during construction and operation phases. The work will be carried out together with our subcontractor Institute of Transport Economics. The agreement runs from January 2021 and has duration of two years with an option for two additional years.

«This contract with Statsbygg confirms our position as a recognised supplier of economic analyses for some of the largest and most complex building projects in Norway», says Stein Berntsen, Head of Dovre Group Consulting.

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GROUP PLC
Arve Jensen
CEO
Tel. +47 90 60 78 11
Arve.jensen@dovregroup.com
www.dovregroup.com


Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Statsbygg is the Norwegian government's building commissioner, property manager and developer, and advise the government in construction and property affairs.The portfolio includes 2300 buildings in Norway and abroad. Statsbygg has 850 employees,based at their Oslo head office and local branches in Porsgrunn, Bergen, Trondheim and Tromsø. Website: www.statsbygg.no

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
