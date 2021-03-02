Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gabriel Villablanca as its Vice President of Marketing. Villablanca previously held the position of Director of eCommerce and will assume duties as VP of Marketing immediately. In this role, he will be responsible for leading marketing strategy as Better Plant's brands continue to expand.





Better Plant Appoints Gabriel Villablanca as Vice President of Marketing

"Gabriel's extensive experience in eCommerce and digital marketing across an array of brands is a huge asset to Better Plant," said Penny White, CEO of Better Plant. "We have plans to expand our offering of plant-based products while building a more entertaining, customized and rewarding digital experience for our customers. eCommerce is a key aspect of our sales strategy and Gabriel will play a crucial role in elevating our marketing programs across all platforms."

Villablanca brings more than 13 years of expertise in directing digital marketing efforts for B2B and B2C brands across North America, Europe and Australia with a proven track record of driving business results through innovative campaigns and building high-performance teams. Most recently, he held the role of Digital Marketing Director for O2E Brands for over six years. During his time there, he led digital marketing efforts for a range of well-recognized consumer brands including 1-800-JUNK?, You Move Me, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING and Shack Shine.

"I am incredibly excited to take on this new role with the Better Plant team as Vice President of Marketing," said Villablanca. "In the coming months I will focus on fine tuning our marketing processes in several major areas: refining our customer journey, core values, acquisition strategies, and how we can further use data to make better marketing decisions."



About Better Plant Sciences Inc.



Better Plant offers plant-based products for optimum health and wellness. It is a vertically integrated company with a team whose complementary experience enables acquisition, development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer distribution of its products. Its all-natural products vary from juice cleanses to home products to personal care products, all without chemicals or harmful ingredients. It has an extensive catalogue of over 400 proprietary plant-based product formulas. Better Plant currently has over 70 plant-based products for sale through eCommerce and/or in retail stores under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve, and Wright & Well. Better Plant also offers operational and support services to companies in which it has an equity interest. Better Plant also owns approximately 27.7% of NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON).



For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company's products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

