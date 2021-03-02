Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LXE) ("Leucrotta" or the "Company") announces that Kelvin Johnston has made the decision to resign from the Board of Directors due to an increased commitment that has arisen with respect to Mr. Johnston's other business interests. Leucrotta would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Johnston for his contributions to the Company over his 6 year tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

