NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTC Pink: NMBDF) (FSE: 6UF) ("NeonMind") is pleased to announce that it has filed four new provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to protect initial data obtained during NeonMind's preclinical trial.





The provisional patent applications include data derived from NeonMind's initial preclinical trial that began in November 2020, which examined the potential use of psilocybin as a treatment for weight loss. NeonMind's proprietary preclinical data shows promise that both low and high dose psilocybin may reduce weight gain and that the reduction in weight gain can occur in a short period of time.

This patent has also been included to support NeonMind's first filed U.S. provisional patent which has a priority date of December 4, 2019, and has been converted to a Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") application. By filing one international patent application under the PCT, applicants can simultaneously seek protection for an invention in 152 countries.

"We are encouraged with the preliminary results obtained from our preclinical trial," says NeonMind President & CEO Robert Tessarolo. "Through an expanded portfolio of patent applications, NeonMind is uniquely positioned to pursue exciting drug development opportunities in the enormously underserved weight management market. There have been so many solutions developed in the past that have disappointed; a new approach is desperately needed. We are actively building out our capabilities to execute the critical phases of drug development needed to support new drug applications to the FDA."

NeonMind's patent portfolio has potential rights in 152 countries including the United States. It has filed 10 US provisional patent applications, of which 2 have been converted to PCT applications. The anticipated patent protection expiry of these pending patents is 2041. NeonMind anticipates that its near term activities will support additional applications filed later this year.

Compounds now covered by NeonMind's pending patents include:

Psilocin, Psilocybin

4-SH-dimethyltryptamine

1-methylpsilocin

4-fluoro-N,N-dimethyltryptamine

O-acetylpsilocin

4-hydroxy-N-methyl-N-isopropyltryptamine

4-hydroxy-N-methyl-N-ethyltryptamine

LSD, LSA, DMT

Treatments that are covered by NeonMind's pending patents include:

Aiding Weight Loss

Obesity

Compulsive Eating Disorder

Diet Alteration

Reduction of Food Cravings

Decreasing Food Intake

Complications Associated with Obesity

NeonMind owns 100% of all of Its intellectual property except for patents surrounding LSD, LSA and DMT, of which it owns 80%. Translational Life Sciences Inc. a research collaborator, owns the remaining 20%.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind has two divisions, a consumer products division with a focus on medicinal mushroom infused products, and a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds. NeonMind's consumer division currently sells four NeonMind branded coffee products in Canada through NeonMind's direct to consumer e-commerce platform. In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind's first drug candidate involves psilocybin (a complex organic compound found in psychedelic mushrooms) as a treatment for obesity and related illnesses for which NeonMind is conducting a preclinical trial at the University of British Columbia. NeonMind's intellectual property includes methods of aiding in weight loss, treating compulsive eating disorder, treating obesity and complications of obesity by administering psilocybin or other psychedelic compounds.

NeonMind's team includes experts in obesity, psychiatry, psychology, neuroscience, and intellectual property and executives with experience from leading consumer product and pharmaceutical companies. Jeff B. Smith, one of NeonMind's directors, brings more than 20 years of experience, including executive roles such as Company Group Chairman, at Johnson and Johnson Consumer Companies. Rob Tessarolo, NeonMind's President and CEO, has 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has acted as Chief Executive Officer in several drug development companies, including Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mind Medicine (Mindmed) Inc. Trevor Millar, NeonMind's Chief Psychedelic Officer, was formerly the Chair of MAPS Canada and has extensive experience in the treatment of substance abuse disorder using psychedelic substances.

