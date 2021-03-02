Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021
WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Berlin
02.03.21
08:08 Uhr
0,699 Euro
+0,029
+4,33 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
02.03.2021 | 12:27
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Investor presentation on joint venture involving MHWirth

OSLO, Norway, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange release from earlier today whereby Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Akastor ASA (Oslo:AKAST) announced an agreement to create a joint venture that will bring together Baker Hughes' Subsea Drilling Systems business with Akastor's wholly owned subsidiary, MHWirth AS. Attached hereto is the presentation to be used in the investor conference to be held as a webcast only on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 14:00 CET (link to webcast below).

Live webcast and replay link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210302_2/

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3298291/b763d289d29216c1.pdf

Akastor Investor conference presentation 2 March 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
