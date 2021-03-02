DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Industry and Investor Conferences in March
NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced management's participation in the following industry and investor conferences in March:
- March 8-9: 2nd Annual European HealthTech CEO Forum. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in the "Advanced Therapeutics Panel" as part of the "Pandemic Response Day" on Tuesday, March 9, at 1:30 pm CET (7:30 am ET) to discuss the potential of IMU-838 as a treatment option for COVID-19.
- March 9-10: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Dr. Vitt will present a company overview at the conference. The presentation will be available for viewing beginning March 9, at 7:00 am ET. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
- March 11: BioCapital Europe 2021. Dr. Vitt will present a company overview on Thursday, March 11, at 10:50 am CET (4:50 am ET).
- March 15-17: 33rd Annual Roth Conference. Dr. Vitt will participate in the "Therapies and Vaccines in the Fight Against COVID-19" panel on Monday, March 15, at 3:00 pm ET. In addition, Dr. Vitt will present a company overview. The presentation will be available for viewing anytime during the conference. Audio webcasts of both the panel discussion and the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
- March 22-25: BIO-Europe Spring(R) Digital. Members of Immunic's management and business development teams will attend this conference and host one-on-one partnering meetings. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO-Europe partnering portal at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/access-event/.
