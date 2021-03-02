The "Review of Online Banking for Individuals in Russia 2020 Market Analysis and Trends, Rating, 200+ Best Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Internet Banking Rank 2020 study is a comprehensive comparative analysis of internet banks for individuals in terms of functionality and user-friendliness. In 2020, all internet banks are priced according to two business models by which it works digital service: Daily Banking and Digital Office.

Study findings include: public metric for 'Internet banks for individuals', description market changes, prediction of future development and best practice base of realization in the Internet bank's market.

Study does not include cost of using 'the Internet Bank', activity and satisfaction of obtain users. As well, it does not include the technical properties of services: for which platform it was built and how stable it works.

Internet Banking Rank 2020 study was held in June-August of 2020. More than 20 Internet banking for individuals took part in it, each of which was examined in the office and participated in several usability tests.

The results of the study include:

Descriptions of digital novelties and technological trends. The review shows how the solutions to basic tasks are changing and the functions of the digital office are developing. This will allow you to understand what new products are on the market and what potential they have.

Insights from testing and interviews. A source of knowledge about user problems: how customers interact with the service, how they react to different functions, and what they expect from Internet Banking. We described each problem in detail and offered solutions.

A trend map with a system of priorities in times of crisis. It will show how the market is changing online services among crisis and self-isolation.

Objective and independent assessment of the efficiency of the Internet bank. It will allow you to assess your potential and adjust your development strategy.

A base of 300+ best market practices the ability to quickly test your own UX-hypotheses.

Key Topics Covered

Key Results of the Study Events and Trends in the Internet Banking Market Development of Internet Banking Against the Backdrop of the Crisis Market Practices in Internet Banking Study Methodology Research Reports and Services About

Companies Mentioned

Tinkoff Bank

Levoberezhny Bank

Ak Bars Bank

Bank Uralsib

Post Bank

Raiffeisenbank

Promsvyazbank

Bank Otkritie

Russian Standard Bank

SKB-Bank

Sberbank of Russia

VTB

Alfa-Bank

Gazprombank

Rosselkhozbank

Sovcombank

Rosbank

Credit Bank of Moscow

UniCredit Bank

Home Credit Bank

