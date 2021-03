Regional REIT's (RGL's) Q420 DPS, in line with the company's previous guidance, takes the aggregate FY20 DPS to 6.4p, and is supported by continuing strong rent collection. The company has previously indicated that it was targeting dividends to be fully covered by EPRA earnings and we expect this to be confirmed when detailed FY20 results are released on 25 March.

