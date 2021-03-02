Talenom Oyj: Talenom has a new office in Ivalo

Talenom Plc, Press release, 2 March 2021 at 14:00 EET

Talenom has a new office in Ivalo

Talenom Plc has acquired Tilipalvelu Pirkko Kemppainen Oy's accounting business in Ivalo on 1 March 2021. Tilipalvelu Pirkko Kemppainen Oy is an Ivalo-based full-service accounting company established in 1987. The company has a branch office in Rovaniemi. The company is the northernmost authorised accounting company in Finland. The total sales of the acquired business transferred to Talenom amount to around 0.4 million euros. In addition to the entrepreneur family, the company has two employees. The company's entire personnel will be transferred to Talenom in connection with the acquisition.

"Tilipalvelu Pirkko Kemppainen Oy has strong local knowledge of companies in the Northern Lapland region and special expertise in tourism and construction industries. By combining these strengths and Talenom's software and service development, we can be an easy, reliable and long-term accounting partner for local entrepreneurs," says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

"As a family business, we have been looking for the best alternative for continuing our business when the time comes for us to step aside. The transaction will enable us to implement a generational change while gaining access to Talenom's expertise and resources. Talenom's own software enables the provision of electronic financial management services cost-effectively to even the smallest customers, which we considered important. Modern solutions also open up opportunities for the development of reporting and advisory services," comment Pirkko Kemppainen, Arto Appelgren and Otto Appelgren, the entrepreneurs of Tilipalvelu.

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth - the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

