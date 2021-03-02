Metamaterial Inc.: Metamaterial Adds Three Senior Executives in Key Functions to Support Continued Global Business Expansion

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that Scott Richards has joined the Company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Mr. Richards is a growth-focused leader with 20 years of C-suite business and marketing experience. META also appointed Rob Stone as Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications. Mr. Stone brings 26 years of experience as a sell-side analyst covering a broad range of emerging growth sectors, including clean technology, advanced displays, and additive manufacturing. Additionally, META appointed Norbert Münzel as Country Managing Director, Switzerland. Mr. Münzel has over 30 years of experience in specialty materials for electronics, displays, and optical applications, including 25 years in C-level positions.

The additions of Richards, Stone, and Münzel, which follow the appointments in December of Jonathan Waldern as the Company's new Chief Technology Officer and Ken Rice as the new Chief Financial Officer, will help to foster continued product innovation, global growth, and expansion.

"META is well positioned to have a significant business impact on our customers and partners by helping them create and deliver the best possible nanocomposite solutions in a wide range of applications," said George Palikaras, President and CEO of META. "All key stakeholders will benefit from the collective experience, energy, and vision these three leaders bring to the table. We are thrilled to welcome them to the META team as we continue to drive innovation and build lasting relationships, creating a strong, stable platform for brand growth."

From 1998 to 2009, Mr. Richards was President and COO of Venture Communications, a full service, strategy-led marketing services firm, providing business planning, marketing, public relations, design, and media solutions for regional and national brands. Since 2009 his engagements have included operating roles as, CEO, CMO, and COO in Canada, the Caribbean, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. Mr. Richards joins META from Periwinkle Consulting Ltd., a company he founded in 2009. Mr. Richards holds a Bachelor of Commerce, from Saint Mary's University, and is a 2007 graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

"I have known META management and been a supporter since the Company's inception. I am incredibly pleased to join the mission of creating products the world will love," said Mr. Richards.

From 1992 to 2018, Mr. Stone was an analyst with Cowen and Company, where he served as a technology generalist and developed particular expertise in identifying and positioning unique or category creating companies. He holds a Master of International Management (MIM) from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a BA in German from the University of Colorado Boulder. Mr. Stone is focused on assisting META with analytics in support of the Company's growth strategy and communicating the value of its broad technology platform to investors, customers, partners, and other stakeholders.

Mr. Münzel is the founder of Lakeside Technology, a Swiss company focused on business support of technology start-ups. He served as CEO and Board Member of Interglass Technology AG (2017-2020) and as CEO of Rolic Technologies Ltd. (2006-2017). Previously, he held various CTO, GM, and R&D positions with units of Huntsman Chemical, Vantico, and Ciba Geigy. Mr. Münzel holds a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Philips University Marburg and a Diploma in Chemistry. He will support META's business strategy in Switzerland and other EU geographies including the integration of Interglass assets and IP into the metaFUSION smart eyewear business.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact with, and benefit from light and other forms of energy. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and other forms of energy. META is an award winning Global Cleantech 100 company with products that support sustainability by doing more with less; they encompass lightweight, sustainable raw materials and processes which consume less energy and offer more performance. META has a growing patent portfolio and is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in concert with companies in the automotive, aerospace, energy, consumer electronics and medical industries. META is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia and has R&D and Sales offices in London, UK and Silicon Valley. For additional information on META, please visit www.metamaterial.com

