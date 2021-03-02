Core Avionics & Industrial Inc.: CoreAVI to Provide Safety Critical Hardware and Software Support to the Highest Safety Certification Levels with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Core Avionics & Industrial Inc. ("CoreAVI") announced today it will provide customers with a graphics and compute platform for safety critical cockpit displays, mission computing and safe autonomous systems, based on the 11th Gen Intel Core processor. CoreAVI will provide the software and hardware building blocks capable of achieving RTCA DO-178C and DO-254 DAL A, ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 3 safety certifications. Intel will provide CoreAVI with access to detailed technical data, Intel Airworthiness Evidence Package, and Functional Safety Essential Design Package for the processor.





CoreAVI's support for Intel's Core CPU includes its COTS-D hardware IP modules, VkCore® SC Vulkan-based graphics and compute driver, VkCoreGL® SC1/SC2 OpenGL® SC, VkCoreVX SC OpenVX SC 1.3 and ComputeCore libraries that provide a safety critical framework to support integrated GPU compute, vision systems and safe AI deployments. These product building blocks are purpose-built to enable customers to rapidly bring solutions to market, saving time, reducing associated costs and risk, and increasing ROI.

With long-life availability, the 11th Gen Intel Core processor incorporates Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The integrated GPU delivers about three times the graphics performance of the previous generation Core processor for edge computing. With up to 4 CPU cores, 4 displays up to 8K, and extended temperature ratings, the Core processor from Intel's embedded roadmap offers scalable power, enhanced security, and the high performance gains ideal for the advanced parallel processing required in today's safety critical avionics applications.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with Intel to bring to market a true safety critical compute and graphics platform based on Intel's latest Core processor," said Dan Joncas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at CoreAVI. "This partnership ensures that our customers are able to harness the full performance of Intel's latest generation of graphics and compute processing capabilities coupled with rigorous safety certification that spans multiple markets and applications."

"Avionics applications continue to demand the highest levels of performance and safety capabilities that are being met more frequently with multi-core processors," said Tony Franklin, General Manager of Federal and Aerospace IoT Markets at Intel Corporation. "With our 11th Gen Core processor, we provide compelling compute performance together with the Intel Airworthiness Evidence Package, which provides safety artifacts to enable and simplify the certification of safety critical avionics systems."

About Core Avionics & Industrial Inc.

Core Avionics & Industrial Inc. ("CoreAVI") is a pioneer in the military and aerospace sector with a proven track record in providing entire software and hardware IP platform solutions that enable safety critical applications. A global leader in architecting and supplying real-time and safety critical graphics, compute, and video drivers, "program ready" embedded graphics processors, and DO-254/ED-80 certifiable COTS hardware IP, CoreAVI's suite of products enables the design and implementation of complete safety critical embedded solutions for aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications that achieve the highest levels of safety certification with long-term support. CoreAVI's solutions are deployed in commercial and military avionics systems, and support rapidly emerging compute applications in the automotive, unmanned vehicle, and internet of things markets. CoreAVI's products may be purchased with certification data kits for the most stringent levels of safety certification, including RTCA DO-254/DO-178C, EUROCAE ED-80/ED-12C, and ISO 26262.

