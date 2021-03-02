Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) -Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC Pink: DNCVF) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that members of the Company's management team will be attending three events during the next several weeks: The Red Cloud 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase (March 3-5); PDAC 2021 (March 8-11); and the Leading Resource Investment Opportunities Event (March 4).

Red Cloud 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Defiance Silver invites you to join management for a presentation followed by Q&A on Friday, March 5th, 2021 at 10:00AM EST / 7:00AM PST. For more information or to register for the event, please visit the event page here:

Red Cloud Financial Services Pre-PDAC Page

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 from 9:00AM EST - 12:00PM EST. Please contact Red Cloud Financial Services to request a meeting.

PDAC 2021 Virtual

Defiance Silver invites you to attend the convention of the virtual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC"). PDAC describes this conference as: "The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention."

We invite you to visit with the Company, including members of the management team in the virtual Investors Exchange platform during the event. To book one-on-one meetings, please contact us directly uusing the contact information at the end of this release or through the virtual exchange, which opens March 1st.

Leading Resource Investment Opportunities Event

In addition, on Thursday, March 4th from 8:00AM EST - 9:30AM EST management will be giving a presentation and attending the Leading Resource Investment Opportunities Event, hosted by International Deal Gateway in partnership with Fasken Martineau DuMoulin.

Defiance Silver's Chief Financial Officer, Sherry Roberge, will be participating in the Women in Leadership event, as well as the Leading Resource Investment Opportunities Event. More information about the event may be found at the link below:

Leading Resource Investment Opportunities Event

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC Pink: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Chairman of the Board

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations at +1 (604) 343-4677 or via email at info@defiancesilver.com .

www.defiancesilver.com

Suite 2900-550 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3

Canada

Tel: +1 (604) 343-4677

Email: info@defiancesilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Defiance Silver Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75758