CBSC has appointed Jeslie Chui as Director of Business Development Asia Pacific

Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC Pink: CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), in an ongoing effort to expand its outreach in the Ambulatory Remote Cardiac Diagnostic Monitoring products and services market globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeslie Chui as Director of Business Development Asia Pacific for CB Scientific Inc. effective March 1, 2021. In this position Mr. Chui will work to increase company recognition and awareness of CBSC and its subsidiary My-Cardia, identify and develop corporate strategies for expansion and the associated marketing platforms to support these strategies, and assist in corporate fundraising in the region. Through his various entrepreneurial roles in Hong Kong and China, Jeslie Chui has been instrumental in raising venture capital including financial advisory and business development for companies from a wide variety of industries throughout his career.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMUMauiRcVo

For more than twenty years, Mr. Chui has been a renowned veteran financial market professional in the Asia Pacific region. His considerable knowledge and extensive work experience include new business development, IPO advisory, Deal structuring, private equity funding, and merger and acquisitions. Strategic management planning, product development, information system implementation and management, and legal compliance are other areas of his expertise. Throughout his career Jeslie has held positions with Mithera Capital, a US based Private Equity, as their Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Asia Pacific market; Chief Strategic Officer for Zhong Tai International Financial Holdings Ltd.; and Head of Wealth Management for China Galaxy International (a subsidiary of China Galaxy Securities) to name a few.

In addition to his new role with CBSC, Mr. Chui also serves as the Head of Corporate Advisory Services for CCTH, a founding member of AG China. He has earned several academic degrees including a Master of Engineering in Electronic Commerce from The University of Hong Kong; Executive Master of Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Master of Science in Investment Management from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Master of Law (LLM) in Chinese Business Law from The Chinese University of Hong Kong; and Master of Corporate Governance with Distinction from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Jeslie Chui is also an Adjunct Professor for the College of Business at the City University of Hong Kong and an Honorary Professor at Huashang College for the Guangdong University of Finance and Economics and has authored 24 books on investment products and corporate finance.

Mr. Chui will work closely with our recently launched distributor Mango Wellness, in Thailand, and two distributors scheduled to be operational in the next few months in Malaysia and Singapore. He will help expedite the start-up process there, and working along with these distributors, identify other areas of expansion in the region for growth. In this new role he will also be a corporate liaison as part of our new Collaborative Partnership with Semacare and assist, as needed, in our ongoing efforts to complete the regulatory certification of our my-Cam device with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

"We welcome Jeslie Chui to our company. As Director of Business Development, Jeslie will be instrumental in helping to promote awareness and increase corporate recognition of CB Scientific Inc. in the Asia Pacific region. Through his efforts there, we look forward to expanding our outreach by providing state-of-the-art Remote Cardiac Monitoring through our My-Cardia products and services to help reduce the impact of heart disease in this area of the world through early detection improving the quality of life for patients," said Charles Martin, President and CEO of CB Scientific, Inc. in a statement.

CB Scientific plans to make further announcements to keep its shareholders, industry participants and the public markets informed through press releases and regulatory filings as new developments occur.

