The aim of the new website is to become a reference of rigorous and useful information on menopause, osteoporosis, fertility and contraception.

The new website contains up-to-date therapy area information for both HCPs and general public. The local websites will include more detailed material exclusively aimed at healthcare professionals.

With this launch Theramex, a global women's health company, reinforces their commitment to supporting women's health needs.

Theramex, a global company specialised in women's health, has launched a new website. It is a modern, intuitive and easy-to-navigate site that seeks to position itself as a benchmark for information on the company's four main working areas: menopause, osteoporosis, fertility, and contraception.

"This year we are strongly committed to a process of digital transformation of the company to bring it closer to our audiences: healthcare professionals, patients and users. A key step in our strategy could not be other than renewing our website and bringing it to the forefront", says Robert Stewart, CEO of the company.

In the coming weeks, different new features will be implemented, and local websites will also be launched where Theramex has a presence, offering specific content adapted to the needs of each country. In addition, there will be a validated-private section for healthcare professionals where they can access information about our treatments, products and therapeutic novelties.

Adding to this, Jose Naranjo, Vice President Marketing, commented: "With so many new product launches planned for this year, our new website which is pivotal to Theramex's digital transformation couldn't have come at a better time".

About Theramex

Theramex is a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to women and their health. We support women at every stage of their lives by providing a broad portfolio of innovative and established brands covering contraception, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis. Our commitment is to listen to and understand our patients, serve their needs, and offer healthcare solutions to help improve their lives. Our vision is to be a lifetime partner for women and the healthcare professionals who treat them by providing patient focused and, effective solutions that care for and support women as their healthcare needs change. For more information, visit www.theramex.com.

