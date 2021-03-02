DJ LSR Group Completes Placement of Bond Offering

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) LSR Group Completes Placement of Bond Offering 02-March-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LSR Group Completes Placement of Bond Offering St. Petersburg, Russia - 02 March 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has completed the placement of RUB 5 billion of its Series 001P-06 bonds, at a coupon rate of 8.0% per annum and a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods. The registration number of the issue is 4B02-06-55234-E-001P as of 19 February, 2021, ISIN: RU000A102T63. The Rating Agency RAEX («Expert RA») has assigned the credit rating of LSR's Series 001P-06 bonds at ruA. For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations Maria Rybina LSR Group Press Service Head of Investor Relations E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

