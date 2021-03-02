Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires"), a nanotechnology-based disruptor focused on developing products that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation ("EMR") caused by everyday consumer electronic devices, is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative new product targeting the growing pet care market under the name 'Lifetune Pet'. The development of this product comes as a result of significant and ongoing consumer requests and demand, showing clear and strong evidence that individuals who are interested in Aires' products are as concerned for their pets' health as they are for their own well-being and that these individuals are actively looking for a solution. Entering this vertical exposes Aires to a completely new, and as yet untapped, market for the Company.

According to the American Pet Products Association, the number of households that own pets has steadily risen over the years. In 2020 there were more than 65 million households owning a dog, while households with a cat totaled more than 45 million. An increased number of pet owners, growing demand for healthier pet food options and the trend of adopting supplemental health & wellness products for pets, is fueling the total pet care market. The total value of the US pet industry has steadily grown from an estimated $97.5 billion in 2019 to $99 billion in 2020, with expectations that this trend will continue, supported by a surge in pet ownership related to working from home during COVID lockdowns.

"We are very excited about the launch of our new pet product which gives Aires access to a new revenue stream and the opportunity to service the huge market of pet owners, which continues to grow steadily year-over-year and represents an unprecedented growth opportunity for American Aires," comments Dimitry Serov, CEO.

Key Product Features

Animals of all sizes are susceptible to the harmful effects of EMR, with smaller animals being at risk to an even greater extent. Aires' Lifetune Pet EMR Modulation Technology is designed to protect pets against the impact of constant EMR emissions from nearby and frequently-used electronic devices such as cell phones, wireless earpieces and headsets, desktop computers, laptops, monitors, smart TVs, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers and more.

With the capability to provide protection from the latest generation of high-speed 5G technology, as well as all previous generations, Lifetune Pet is a robust collar pendant enclosed in a protective layer, making it durable, waterproof and designed for active pets of all sizes, allowing it to function effectively as a scaled-down Lifetune Personal device (the equivalent protection designed for people).

Marketing Strategy

In order to capture market share and enhance the profile of its revolutionary Lifetune Pet, Aires intends to expand its reach in the pet accessories market by utilizing several marketing initiatives.

The first effort involves advertising on Google Search, Google Content Networks, YouTube, Microsoft Bing, Instagram, Facebook, and Outbrain, which will enable Aires to reach the widest possible online audience with minimal marketing spend. Through the use of remarketing ads, Aires will be able to identify new website visitors, as well as effectively target return visitors. The ads also complement the Company's other marketing efforts, such as affiliate marketing programs, by helping website visitors who are referred by affiliates convert into customers. Additionally, the ad campaign helps to increase the customer lifetime value by guiding customers to repeat purchases.

The second effort includes an affiliate/influencer campaign, through which Aires intends to find new affiliates within the pet accessories and pet lifestyle niches who can advertise Aires' products on their sites. For these arrangements, Aires will pay commissions to affiliates ranging between 10% and 20%.

Finally, the Company's recently announced innovative drop-shipping marketing strategy for 2021 (refer news release dated 17 February 2021, here) enables the Company to reach significant numbers of new customers without the associated requisite advertising spend. Third-party e-commerce retailers can effortlessly integrate and offer Aires products from their existing stores, without the retailer needing to purchase and hold the inventory. Instead, once a customer has placed and paid for an order, retailers purchase the items directly from Aires, at which time products are shipped to the customer. This initiative has the potential to expose Aires' complete line of products to hundreds of millions of marketing dollars that are invested by partners into their own e-commerce platforms.

The Company recently launched a full suite of consumer products under the brand name 'Lifetune', which is a key milestone for Aires. Lifetune represents the only known product line currently available to specifically address the global health concerns associated with increased EMR emitted by the latest generation 5G technology (and all previous generations), as well as other data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, cordless phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, computers, laptops, monitors, smart TVs, Wi-Fi routers, baby monitors and more. In concert with this new product launch, Aires has adopted a global ecommerce and distribution platform that can easily scale with sales growth.

Since its inception in 2019, Aires has enjoyed exuberant growth and has been aggressively building out its ecommerce platform which is now capable of delivering up to 1,000 shipments per day. These distribution capabilities are supported by newly-added customer service center agreements as well as strategically placed fulfillment centers that can ensure prompt delivery around the world. With a daily average of over 100 transactions, and an average value per purchase of approximately $300, Aires is strongly positioned to continue growing sales, driving financial performance and generating value for shareholders.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. ("Aires") is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75764