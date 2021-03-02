Sparta Group Signs M.O.U. with USA based Ethema Health Corp as it Prepares to Broaden its COVID-19 Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Ethema Health Corporation (GRST) of West Palm Beach, FL ("Ethema") that could see the Company expand business into new markets related to the fight against emerging pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

For over 40 years, the food processing industry has been expanding technology to include various forms of pathogen killing processing equipment. Much of the continuous pathogen protection revolves around the use of a naturally occurring substance known as hypochlorous acid ("HOCl"), which both beef and poultry processors have discovered is effective, affordable, and safe to use. With a number of COVID-19 variants circulating the globe and some experts talking about a third wave to the pandemic, the two joint venture partners have decided to explore the use of HOCl disinfectant technologies in various market verticals, including health-related and industrial manufacturing settings.

Hypochlorous acid has been used in many different industries, yet the general public is largely unaware of its disinfection abilities. A recent U.S. National Library of Medicine paper, published by clinical professors from the Louisiana State University of Dentistry, indicates that HOCl has multiple uses, including in farming, restaurants, and health care. The authors state that fogging with hypochlorous acid has shown "virucidal" activity against several different types of viruses and bacteria.

Ethema Health develops specialized world-class health centers for addiction treatment. Addiction Recovery Institute of American ("ARIA"), a 40-bed addiction treatment facility, located in West Palm Beach Florida, has been using a COVID-Clear supplied hypochlorous acid dispersion system since the beginning of the global Coronavirus pandemic with favorable success. Now Ethema is looking to share their experience and knowledge with similar facilities to help reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hypochlorous acid is naturally produced by our white blood cells and is an important part of the human immune system. By properly controlling the balance between the concentration ("PPM"), the acidity ("pH") and the oxidation reaction potential ("ORP"), the HOCl can be produced to closely emulate the human immune system's neutrophils; releasing their attack to destroy pathogenic organisms. While safe for humans, HOCl can be a powerful weapon against viral outbreaks. HOCl destroys viruses by forming chloramines and nitrogen-centered radicals, thus leading to single and double-stranded DNA breaks, which render the virus harmless. HOCl is EPA registered and FDA approved for wound care and various forms of food processing.

"We already have the programs in place to provide long-term antimicrobial protection for virtually all workplace surfaces; the ability to provide app based ACHU@work technology to monitor the health of the individual workers via a wearable (such as a Fitbit® or Apple Watch®); and we have COVID-19 rapid testing capability to help employers maintain a safe work force. So, adding continuous pathogen protection that can be provided through the application of HOCl technology makes a lot of sense. We are so pleased to have our scientific teams collaborating to see how we can open up more opportunities to distribute this clean, green and safe solution," said, Sparta President John O'Bireck.

Scientists report that in the past, it was difficult to produce large amounts of HOCl in a cost-effective manner and without traces of salt being left behind.

"Thanks to advances in technology made in the food processing arena it is our expectation that we will be able to offer an affordable and residue free hypochlorous acid solution that can be used in various markets," said Mr. Len Shara P.Eng., Sparta Group's Lead Scientist and member of Sparta's Technical Advisory Board.

About Ethema

Ethema Health Corporation (GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

