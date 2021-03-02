Halberd Corporation: Halberd's 2nd Proprietary Antibody Against SARS-COV-2 Spike Protein Demonstrates Neutralizing Affinity 20 Times Greater

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) has recently produced a proprietary monoclonal antibody that has at least 20 times greater neutralizing affinity than their original antibody against the SARS-COV-2 Spike protein.

Dr. Reyes, Halberd's Chief Technical Officer, indicated, "Our latest results indicate increased specificity of our second antibody, which can be used as a stand-alone or in combination with other antibodies for the overall optimum management of COVID-19. Based on our commitment to develop the best diagnostic and therapeutic approach to COVID-19, we will continue to generate antibodies with unique properties, and design in-vivo experiments to prove our products' sensitivity and specificity."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "We are excited about the progress being made in developing Halberd's effective proprietary antibodies against Covid-19. These results put our antibody in the same realm of effectiveness as the best known competitive SARS-COV-2 antibodies. Our researchers continue work to develop additional antibodies targeting not only the characteristic S-protein, but also the lesser known nucleocapsid (N-antigen) protein. By combining these two classes of S- and N-protein antibodies, we hope to deliver a superior "1-2 punch" to eliminate SARS-COV-2, and variants.

"Recognizing the value of partnership and collaboration, we hope our recent results would be of great interest to bio-tech and pharmaceutical companies as well as medical and scientific institutions currently involved in the fight against the current pandemic. We intend to contact select organizations to initiate discussions illustrating the advantages of partnering with Halberd to optimize Covid treatment effectiveness.

"Independent of any potential partnership, we intend to utilize our demonstrably stronger SARS-COV-2 antibody in our patented extracorporeal radio frequency project, which has already been launched with Dr Chen and staff at GreenBioAZ. This Halberd RF project has four distinct phases, any one of which will represent a major accomplishment in the conquering of select classes of diseases. Major attention by potential partners is expected as each phase of the project is completed. This technology could revolutionize medicine in that it is designed to eliminate all diseases, whether blood-born or neurological, without side effects. More information on each phase of the experiment will be forthcoming shortly."

"We are also in the process of completing the development, manufacture, and distribution plans for our immune booster vitamins. We will announce the product name, availability and further progress, via separate press releases and tweets.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus," and "Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus)." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

