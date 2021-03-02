ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investment Conferences

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investment conferences.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference, March 9-10, 2021. Management will deliver a company presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings. A webcast of the recorded presentation will be accessible on demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 for registered participants of the conference.

33rd Annual ROTH Conference, March 15-19, 2021. Management will deliver a company presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings. A webcast of the recorded presentation will be available on demand in the Investors section of ENDRA Life Sciences' website starting March 8, 2021.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with the over 1 million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kim Sutton Golodetz

LHA Investor Relations

(212) 838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

