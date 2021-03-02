Eddie Cullen for Mayor of New York: NYC Mayoral Candidate, Eddie Cullen, Announces the Rockaway Energy Corridor Initiative as Part of 110-Day Plan

NY Times Top 22 Candidate for Mayor of New York, Eddie Cullen, announces strategic climate and energy initiative to address growing concerns of failing power grids in wake of Texas freeze

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Eddie Cullen, a rising democratic candidate for the 2021 New York City Mayoral election, announced today the launch of his new impact initiative, the "Rockaway Energy Corridor." The Program addresses the energy crisis that has emerged as a result of the recent Texas freeze. The goal of the initiative is to create a renewable energy corridor that stretches from Rockaway to Wall Street and will leave a long-lasting impact on water, energy, and education in New York City.

The Rockaway Energy Corridor is modeled after the US-Mexico Energy Corridor which proposes replacing the border wall with a clean energy-water corridor. The idea is bipartisan as it ties together calls for the Green New Deal as well as border security and is partnered with over 250 colleges and universities across the country.

The project aims to collaborate with Rockaway residents to establish research and development centers with mechanisms to enrich the local economy without being intrusive to the surrounding areas lifestyles. The goal is to develop an economic development area to create substantial access to short and long-term research and development including environmental protection, resource management, and environmental sustainability.

"The New York City Energy Corridor has the potential to become a legacy project for Rockaway," says Eddie Cullen, NYC Mayoral Candidate. "We believe turning a small section of Rockaway into a reduced-tax zone to promote research and development around sustainability could have significant effects on promoting new jobs and unique opportunities across all five boroughs."

"Given the current crisis in Texas, there is urgency for a bold new solution. A few years ago, we proposed a bold vision to bring energy-water along the USA/Mexico border to build the biggest innovation park ever built in the world - an opportunity corridor instead of a wall," says Luciano Castillo, the Project Lead for the Energy Corridor. "Indeed, this transformative project along the border could create new green jobs and have significant economic impact in addition to providing energy-water security to all states along the border and solve the existing crisis in Texas while integrating the electric grid to bring resiliency."

About Eddie Cullen

Eddie Cullen is a professor of innovation, technology entrepreneur and democratic candidate for New York City Mayor. Eddie has more than 20 years' experience of innovation & enterprise-level research and development experience working with Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, start-ups, institutions and infrastructure organizations.

From President Biden's campaign to now running for New York City office, Eddie's experience with public-private partnerships, local, regional and national policy, and campaign management equips him with the hands-on experience and forward-thinking vision needed to campaign for office of Mayor of New York City.

Eddie is currently a visiting scholar at Purdue University, Founder of Impact USA Group, a proud Christian and Democratic Candidate for Mayor of New York City. He plans to deliver practical policies that inspire social change.

Eddie Cullen for New York Mayor: www.eddiecullen.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Donate

For information about the Rockaway Energy Corridor please visit www.rocawave.com.

Strategic Partnerships Contact:

Matt Bird

CEO

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (646) 401-4499

E: matt@commpro.com

Website: CommPro.com

PR & Media Contact:

Nicole Liddy

Project Manager

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (848) -702-4173

E: nicole.liddy@commpro.com

Website: CommPro.com

SOURCE: Eddie Cullen for Mayor of New York

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632820/NYC-Mayoral-Candidate-Eddie-Cullen-Announces-the-Rockaway-Energy-Corridor-Initiative-as-Part-of-110-Day-Plan