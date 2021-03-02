Capitolis,the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced the appointment of James Kibbe as Head of Structured Funding Origination, amidst growing industrywide adoption of the company's solutions among leading financial institutions.

In this role, Kibbe will lead the origination and execution of a suite of opportunities for banks, asset managers, hedge funds and insurers that will enable these firms to address some of their biggest challenges, including capital, funding, and balance sheet needs, across asset classes.

Before joining Capitolis, Kibbe a 25-year industry veteran was a Managing Director at HSBC where he served in a variety of roles including Head of Rates, Repo/Derivative Financing; Co-Head of Institutional Sales for the Americas; and Head of Macro Sales. Under his leadership, HSBC's UST cash trading business grew its market share to become a top three firm. He also built out the bank's collateralized/derivatives finance franchise, working closely with the bank's clients to identify and address their structured financing challenges, among other achievements. Prior to his tenure at HSBC, he served as Managing Director, Head of US Rates Sales, for UBS AG.

"In a short period of time, Capitolis has achieved a tremendous amount of success in developing an innovative technology platform designed to tackle financial institutions' main challenges within structured finance," said Kibbe. "I look forward to joining this amazing team who shares my passion for bringing to life the next generation of the market."

"The market has undergone a significant transformation over the past year in terms of how financial institutions utilize their balance sheets and the resulting implications for capital and financial returns," said Justin Klug, president of Capitolis. "We are delighted that someone of Jim's caliber is joining Capitolis to lead the charge in addressing this critical need and take our structured solutions offering to the next level."

Kibbe's appointment follows a string of strategic new hires for Capitolis in recent months, including Callie Reynolds as Chief Customer Officer, Evelina Rosenstein as Head of Business Development, Hen Lotan and Lindsey Baptiste as Chief of Staff and Head of Finance respectively, and Rahul Auradkar as Chief Product Officer.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, our network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer, and healthier marketplace. More than 75 financial institutions, as well as many hedge funds and asset managers, leverage Capitolis technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street. Our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

