With 83% of organizations planning for long-term remote working, 1E, a leader in endpoint management, today announced the Spring 2021 Work From Anywhere (WFA) Conference taking place on March 24. The preeminent industry event, which 53% of Fortune 500 companies have attended, is designed for organizations making a shift to full-time remote or hybrid work, a combination of home working, office-based working and anywhere working. The free, virtual conference brings together experts from the IT industry to tackle the challenges of delivering first-class digital employee experiences and supporting remote or flexible working at scale.

It is abundantly clear that 2020 ushered in a new way of working, and now, executives realize the hybrid model is here to stay. This era of the digital workplace demands innovation and adaptation from leaders across the C-Suite, especially from CIOs. As business continuity and success hinge almost entirely on IT in a remote-first setting, CIOs and IT departments have evolved from a support function, to strategic partners -- they must realign people, processes and technology to ensure employees are productive and engaged whether working from home, an office or anywhere.

"With more than one-third of employees facing a greater number of IT issues than ever while working from home, IT leaders must focus on providing a seamless digital experience or risk losing the competitive advantage that comes from more loyal, satisfied employees," said Sumir Karayi, CEO and founder of 1E. "Our research shows IT workers are prepared for the challenge and overwhelmingly in support of better employee communication, with 93% stating leadership needs to listen to employees about their challenges when working remotely."

Issues covered at the WFA Spring Conference will range from harnessing the power of ITSM automation and digital experience metrics to the key IT leadership considerations for 2021 and beyond. Attendees can join one specific session, pick and choose, or tune into them all at their discretion.

"This conference is incredibly useful and timely in its tight focus on hybrid working and working from anywhere," said JD Rickard, VP of IT Automation at Wells Fargo and past conference attendee. "The technology management insights from experts in this field will still provide value when we are past the long shadow of this pandemic."

"We hope you join us for the WFA Spring Conference to learn from experts like JP Gownder of Forrester and Josh Chessman of Gartner, as well as leaders from ServiceNow and NTT Data about how real-time digital experience management can drive transformational change within your organization," continued Karayi. "With a shift in focus from spotting issues and gathering data to technologies that remediate through automation and actively improve employee experience, your IT department will better deliver on both employee and business expectations."

