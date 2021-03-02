Ambu A/S, one of the fastest growing medical device companies and pioneer of sterile, single-use endoscopes, announced today that it is receiving a Global New Product Innovation Award in the advanced visualization market from Frost Sullivan, a global consulting firm that honors companies it deems to be at the innovation and growth forefront of their respective industries.

Frost Sullivan selected Ambu due to its work in single-use flexible endoscopy where Ambu is creating an innovation paradigm shift by rapidly bringing new technologies and products in shorter life cycles. An approach which requires advanced modularization capabilities and promotes rapid adoption of new technologies and design improvements.

Disruptive innovation engine

Frost Sullivan underlines how Ambu has successfully built a unique business model based on a visionary understanding of how endoscopy could be improved by leveraging new technology to better address patient needs.

"Today, Ambu is the most innovative single-use endoscopy player in the market, with a commitment to be at the forefront of technology," said Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost Sullivan. "Frost Sullivan feels that Ambu distinctly stands out in the market with its R&D and manufacturing engines, outperforming competitors with its focus on innovation and high-scale, low-cost manufacturing."

"Ambu is grateful for this recognition from Frost Sullivan, whose methodology-focused on disruptive technology and innovative business models-is widely respected," said Ambu A/S CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez. "We have seen the positive impact our single-use endoscopy technology can have by improving productivity and clinical outcomes while ensuring a safe and sterile device for the patient. In the immediate future, you will see a rapid expansion of our innovation pipeline, driven by our world-class innovation organization."

Ambu plans to quadruple its product pipeline and launch more than 20 new flexible endoscopy products in the next three years.

World's largest supplier of single-use flexible endoscopes

Ambu launched the world's first single-use flexible bronchoscope, the Ambu aScope, in 2009. In 2020, more than 1 million Ambu single-use endoscopes were used in more than 6,000 hospitals, making Ambu the world's largest supplier of single-use endoscopes.

Within bronchoscopy, 96% of the top 500 hospitals in the United States are using Ambu's sterile, single-use bronchoscopes in the OR and ICU setting. In the last 12 months, Ambu has increased its market share in the U.S. as hospitals continue to transition to single-use bronchoscopy to avoid costly and unnecessary expenses associated with workflow management and patient cross-contamination.

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu Bag resuscitator and the Ambu BlueSensor electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu aScope the world's first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,000 people in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

