Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in KONE Oyj

The following information is based on the press release from KONE Oyj (KNEBV, FI0009013403) published on January 28, 2021 and may be subject to change. KNEBV will distribute a special dividend in the amount of EUR 0.5 per share, effective March 3, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in " Corporate Actions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& Smart Beta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844021