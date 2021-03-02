Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) and (OTC: CYSNF) the world's leading designer of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has completed the delivery of its previously announced $3.4 million USD order for its iNetVu® Manpack (backpack) antenna systems.

This significant purchase of the iNetVu® MP-100-MOT marks the second largest order the company has received for this specific system since its introduction in 2019. The 3-axis, fully motorized one-case backpack (iNetVu® MP-Series) is a lightweight, fully automatic antenna system that can be assembled in minutes without any tools and is able to locate the desired satellite, in less than 30 seconds, with the simple press of a button. This Manpack order will be deployed for disaster management and cellular backhaul by a significant end-user.

"We are pleased to have been able to meet our customer's expectations and deliver all units ordered on schedule. The iNetVu® Manpack series of antennas is turning out to be a best-selling product for C-COM," said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM. "The rapid confirmation in the market for our latest technological development - a single case, carbon fibre, auto-pointing backpack system that can be carried and operated by one person - is validated by large orders like these," Klein continued. "The Company continues to innovate and modernize the mobile SATCOM business by offering the highest quality products coupled with the best customer support available in the market today," Klein added.

C-COM offers classic and next generation Driveaway, Flyaway, Fixed Motorized, and Manpack systems for any vertical market where communications are challenging due to disruption or deficiency. The Company's products are integrated with all major modem manufacturers and approved world-wide with most major satellite operators. The company works closely with more than 500 active resellers / integrators in over 100 countries.

C-COM is also collaborating with a renowned research team at the University of Waterloo on the development of an electronically steerable, Ka-band flat panel antenna system that is based on a patented phased array beam forming technology. This system has the potential to revolutionize satellite addressable mobility markets (land, air, maritime).

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 8,500 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTC: CYSNF).

