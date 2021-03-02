Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - UAV Corp's (OTC Pink: UMAV) Skyborne Technology (STI), Research in Flight (RIF) as Prime contractor and Auburn University have teamed up to explore the potential of STI's aerial transport platform for civilian and military support missions. With support of AWERX, a United States Air Force program, the three partners have recently launched Phase I leveraging NASA software for the design of a sub-scale flying prototype. This prototype will serve as a platform for testing and data collection in preparation for a proposed full-scale vehicle with expansive logistics and support applications. Insights gained from the tests will allow computer-simulated scenario modeling to assess the STI DATT tether-airship platform for various applications.

"STI's platforms are designed for versatility as both an airship and an aerostat (DATT System), according to Skyborne's CEO Mr. Michael Lawson, which enables maximum versatility for support and rescue missions." STI's newest platform under development will be electrically powered with vertical take-off and landing capabilities for unrestricted access, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance in difficult terrain.

"These contracts are the beginning of what expect to be long term relationships that have developed thru our many years of UAV and Airship technology research that we believe will benefit both our shareholders and regional communities," stated William Robinson, Chairman of UAV Corp.

The "STI" DATT platform is to offer the ultimate versatility of aerial transport and support at affordable costs. Insights gained during phase I allow the team to adapt the STI's DATT platform to specific requirements during future phases. "We are very excited at the prospect of applying our lab's tools and capabilities to the analysis of STI's novel and very versatile air vehicle concept." says Dr. Imon Chakraborty, the project lead faculty at the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Auburn University. The Phase I project runs for six months and flight tests are anticipated to take place during summer 2021.

About Research in Flight

The company was established with the aim of developing new aerodynamic and hydrodynamic analysis tools for aerospace engineering applications. The nucleus of this startup is the FlightStream® umerical flow solver that allows for rapid analysis of flow results over advanced geometries. The FlightStream® solver is versatile and foundational in its ability to work with unstructured surface meshes and have solver run times of only seconds.

Contact: Roy Hartfield (roy.hartfield@researchinflight.com)

Website: www.researchinflight.com

About Auburn University

The Vehicle Systems, Dynamics, and Design Laboratory (VSDDL), part of the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Auburn University, focuses on sizing, performance analysis, and flight simulation of novel aircraft concepts. The lab has developed a vehicle sizing and mission analysis framework applicable to fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and buoyant vehicles as well as multiple cockpit flight simulators for performing piloted simulations of novel aircraft and flight control architectures.

Contact: Imon Chakraborty (imonchakraborty@auburn.edu)

Website: www.vsddl.com

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (UMAV) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communication Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Airship and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management.

About Skyborne Technology, Inc.

Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid airship design, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/airship designs. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

UAV Corp

OTC: UMAV

Billy Robinson, Chairman

504-722-7402

brobinson@uavcorp.net

www. uavcorp.net

Deborah Cheek, Communications Director

850-588-1747

dcheek@uavcorp.net

