Singapore & Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - AIM Biotech has launched a contract research service, which uses its organ-on-a-chip technology to accelerate and improve drug discovery and development. AIM's 3D microfluidic organ-on-a-chip platform more accurately mimics the human microenvironment than conventional assays. As a result, drug discovery organizations can generate more predictive data and better inform their decisions ahead of clinical trials.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Drug discovery companies can free up resources to take advantage of AIM's organ-on-a-chip technology at a joint service laboratory with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)'s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) in Singapore.

The AIM organ-on-a-chip platform generates more predictive human data for drug discovery & development.

Validated applications include cancer and immunotherapy, vascular functions, neurobiology and various aspects of cell biology.

Click image above to view full announcement.

AIM gives researchers 3D human biology-on-a-chip to revolutionize their preclinical drug discovery and molecular research. At its core is the AIM Chip, a specialized 3D microfluidics device that makes it easy to generate relevant human data from disease-specific assays. Researchers are able to create their own assays or apply validated protocols, which include angiogenesis, vasculogenesis, metastasis, immuno-oncology, and 3D culture of tumor samples. AIM Biotech is located in Singapore and Boston, MA.

Contacts:

Media & Investors

aimbiotech@reportablenews.com

Source: AIM Biotech

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75824