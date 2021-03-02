eMagin Corporation: eMagin Awarded New Patent for dPd Direct Patterning OLED Microdisplay Technology

Proprietary Technology Supports State-of-the-Art OLED Displays Free of Brightness-reducing Color Filters

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / eMagin Corporation, or the Company (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it has been awarded a new patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the Company's Direct Patterning Display (dPd) technology. The patent, number 10,903,427, which relates to the apparatus and method for direct patterning of an organic material using an electrostatic mask, follows two USPTO patents awarded last year and adds to eMagin's portfolio of 18 foundational dPd patents and utility applications for OLED patterning, processes and equipment.

"Our newest patent adds to our technological leadership in brilliant, full-color OLED displays for AR/VR," said Andrew Sculley, CEO of eMagin Corporation. "Display brightness is critical for both AR and VR devices and for Heads Up Displays (HUDs) used in bright, daylight environments. Our proprietary dPd technology greatly enhances light output relative to competing products that require color filters with white OLED, which reduces the light output by approximately 80 percent. Our roadmap targets full-color displays in excess of 28,000 nits brightness by mid-2023, with an intermediate brightness of 10,000 nits later this year. This intermediate target brightness is approximately 20 times brighter than traditional full-color OLED microdisplays. Combining our roadmap for high brightness and the government funding we secured for equipment, we expect to enhance our technological edge and manufacturing capabilities to support our AR/VR customer needs."

The Company's dPd technology enables the direct patterning of primary RGB color OLED emitters enhancing light output at ultra-high resolutions. Direct patterning also allows the use of highly efficient phosphorescent emitters, leading to a significant increase in brightness. The technology can incorporate improvements being developed in traditional white with color filter OLED microdisplays.

"In terms of brightness, our dPd technology is ahead today and we expect to stay ahead," added Sculley.

About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future in the United States, including its proprietary Direct Patterning Technology (dPd), which is designed to transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including those regarding eMagin's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in eMagin's most recent filings with the SEC. For a more complete description of the risks factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in eMagin's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, and in other documents eMagin files with the SEC from time to time.

