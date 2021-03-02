KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Technology Appoints VC Veteran Morio Kurosaki to Board of Directors

Venture capital executive brings global go-to-market strategy and scalability as KULR moves toward its next chapter of product commercialization

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announces that Morio Kurosaki is joining the Company as an independent director. Mr. Kurosaki, a seasoned executive and investor in Japan's information technology industry, brings decades of experience relevant to KULR's near and long-term growth strategies.

Mr. Kurosaki, founder and President of IT-Farm Corporation in Japan, led early investments in notable companies such as Zoom Video Communications (ZM); ContextLogic (WISH); Treasure Data, acquired by ARM Holdings (NVDA); Tubi, acquired by Fox Corporation (FOX); Red Hot Labs, acquired by Google (GOOGL); lvl5, acquired by DoorDash (DASH); Accel Technology, acquired by Marvell Technology Group (MRVL), and Extreme DA, acquired by Synopsis (SNPS). Mr. Kurosaki has also served as Asia-Pacific advisory member of ARM Holdings, acquired by SoftBank Group Corporation (SFTBY). Mr. Kurosaki started his business career at Intel Japan, thereafter joining Western Digital Corporation (WDC) as one of the earliest members of WDC's Japanese division. In 1988, he founded Aisys Corporation, a firm helping Silicon Valley start-ups gain exposure to the Japanese markets. In 1999, he founded IT-Farm Corporation as one of a few hands-on style venture capital firms in Japan.

"Mr. Kurosaki is a highly respected expert in investing and information technology, and we are very honored to welcome him as a new independent director," stated Michael Mo, KULR's Chief Executive Officer. "He has a unique and extensive ability to provide hands-on experience and support in scaling all phases of growth, such as strategic partnerships and business development in the Asia-Pacific region. He also brings a new and informed perspective, which is highly relevant to our current and prospective business initiatives while also serving to expand the depth and expertise of our Board. His appointment demonstrates our commitment to solid corporate governance and board diversification in order to further strengthen the breadth, talent and background of our directors. I look forward to Mr. Kurosaki's valuable contributions to KULR as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plan."

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

